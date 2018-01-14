Ross McLean

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is set to be named as the successor to Chris Coleman and unveiled as the new national team manager of Wales on Monday.

Wales have been on the hunt for a new boss since Chris Coleman quit in November to take over at struggling Championship outfit Sunderland after failing to guide the principality to this year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has called a press conference for Monday afternoon where the appointment of Giggs, who made 64 appearances for his country between 1991 and 2007, is expected to be confirmed.

Giggs is believed to have fought off strong competition from former Wales striker Craig Bellamy, who is working in Cardiff City’s academy, FAW technical director Osian Roberts and Mark Hughes’s trusted assistant Mark Bowen.

The 44-year-old had a four-game spell as interim Manchester United manager in 2014 following the departure of David Moyes, before working as Louis van Gaal’s assistant. He left Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho’s appointment in 2016.

He lost out to American Bob Bradley after being interviewed for the Swansea City manager’s position at the Liberty Stadium in October 2016.