Hannah Maundrell, Andrew Hagger

The government has banned credit card surcharges – will this rule change be effective?

Hannah Maundrell, editor in chief of online comparison service money.co.uk, says YES.

The days of getting penalised for paying by credit or debit card will soon be over. Well that’s the hope anyway.

While there’s a lot of scepticism about whether this will actually save us cash, I’m staying positive.

I believe that smart companies will swallow the cost of card transactions for the sake of great service and loyal customers.

Companies can try to be sneaky and replace card fees with creatively named admin or service charges, but consumers will call them out on it and, I hope, vote with their feet.

Given that many more of us now transact online, it’s far easier to compare costs on a like-for-like basis.

This means that companies which try to get around the rules, by introducing other charges or increasing the costs for all customers, will not being doing themselves any favours.

It will be the services that treat their customers with respect and transparency which end up winning custom, and it’s for this reason I think the rule change will work.

Read more: Amex says credit card fee ban will create "a level playing field"

Andrew Hagger, founder of Moneycomms.co.uk, says NO.

On the face of it, banning surcharges on debit and credit card transactions is a positive move, but some businesses will look to recoup lost revenue in other ways.

The charges amount to more than £470m per year, according to the Treasury. This means individual businesses will need to assess the impact and decide whether the price of goods or services should be increased to compensate for the lost revenue.

Businesses could easily hide any price hikes by blaming it on the current high rate of inflation.

This surcharge ban could be yet another EU Directive that backfires, similar to when interchange fees were cut in December 2015.

I’m not convinced that retailers passed the cost savings on to customers as was envisaged. The unseen downside was that reward and cashback credit cards became far less viable for providers.

Banning rip-off fees might be the right thing to do, but don’t expect businesses to simply roll over and do nothing.

Read more: FSB warns credit card fee ban is "double-edge sword" for small businesses