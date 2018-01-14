Carillion timeline – how did things get so bad?

Oliver Gill

As Carillion, its creditors, regulators and the government grapple to pull together a rescue package, many people have been left wondering how the firm got to where it is.

The woes of Britain's biggest contractor have been lingering on since last summer.

Many City analysts wrote down down Carillion's stock market valuation – which was just over £1bn this time last to – to zero some time ago. Despite this, some kind of rescue package was envisaged with lenders taking control in return for writing off some of their £900m debt pile.

Read more: Carillion’s banks were left on the sidelines while shares plummeted

But it was not until the last few days the prospect of failure has become a realistic prospect.

Here are the key dates of Carillion's tumultuous last six months.

What really happened: Revealed: Behind the scenes of Carillion's annus horribilis

Timeline

10 July - Chief executive Richard Howson quits as Carillion issued a shock warning on profits, including £845m of contract write-downs. Construction veteran Keith Cochrane is drafted in as interim boss. HSBC and EY are hired as advisers in the days that follow.

- Chief executive Richard Howson quits as Carillion issued a shock warning on profits, including £845m of contract write-downs. Construction veteran Keith Cochrane is drafted in as interim boss. HSBC and EY are hired as advisers in the days that follow. 17 July - The government awards a Carillion-led consortium a £1.4bn contract to build the controversial HS2 rail link.

- The government awards a Carillion-led consortium a £1.4bn contract to build the controversial HS2 rail link. 29 September - Carillion issues a second profit warning after completing its contracts review. With a further £200m of write-downs identified, half-year losses top £1.2bn. Carillion asks its banking syndicate – which includes Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander – for £140m of emergency funding.

- Carillion issues a second profit warning after completing its contracts review. With a further £200m of write-downs identified, half-year losses top £1.2bn. Carillion asks its banking syndicate – which includes Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander – for £140m of emergency funding. 17 November - Carillion issues a third profit warning, saying it expects to breach banking covenants at the end of the year. The firm admits it is struggling to secure buyers in a £300m programme of non-core asset sales.

- Carillion issues a third profit warning, saying it expects to breach banking covenants at the end of the year. The firm admits it is struggling to secure buyers in a £300m programme of non-core asset sales. 20 December - Andrew Davies, previously announced as Cochrane’s permanent replacement, brings forward his start date by three months to 22 January.

- Andrew Davies, previously announced as Cochrane’s permanent replacement, brings forward his start date by three months to 22 January. 6 January 2018 - Carillion reveals a make-or-break meeting with banks has been brought forward to 11 January. It presents a turnaround plan to lenders in the hope of plugging a £300m cash shortfall.

- Carillion reveals a make-or-break meeting with banks has been brought forward to 11 January. It presents a turnaround plan to lenders in the hope of plugging a £300m cash shortfall. 13-14 January - Last-ditch talks take place between Carillion, the government and creditors in the hope of avoiding an insolvency.

Read more: Exclusive: Carillion locked in £200m Qatar FIFA World Cup contract row