Ross McLean

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted it was imperative for his side to make a statement of intent following the potentially destabilising sale of Philippe Coutinho after ending Manchester City’s unbeaten run.

In a rousing nine-minute spell, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all netted to put the Reds 4-1 up, before City scored twice in the final six minutes to set up a tense finale.

Despite suffering their first Premier League defeat of the season, runaway leaders City remain 15 points clear at the summit, while Liverpool moved third, level on points with second-placed Manchester United, who play Stoke tonight.

In their first match since the £142m sale of Coutinho to Barcelona, the remaining members of Liverpool’s potent attacking unit thrived, just as Klopp had hoped.

“It was the right statement,” he said. “It was not that I said in the meeting before the game ‘by the way it would help a lot if you win and nobody speak about Coutinho’.

“I am sure he was jumping in his living room in Barcelona, but of course it is important we showed we can play without him and we did that. It is a very important statement. We got the three points in a very important moment.”

City boss Pep Guardiola has now lost six matches against Klopp, more than any other manager, but the Spaniard adopted a conciliatory stance in the wake of defeat which ended their hopes of invincibility this term.

“It is our first defeat. We need to realise where we are and what we did. Football is unpredictable. We lost today to a fantastic team,” said Guardiola. “Now we have to be sure to win the next one and be fighting to win the Premier League.”

Liverpool opened the scoring on nine minutes as midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain skidded a low shot beyond Ederson, although City had levelled before the break as Leroy Sane caught out Loris Karius at his near post.

Firmino restored the hosts’ lead shortly before the hour mark, outmuscling John Stones before dinking over Ederson, while moments later Mane crashed a left-footed shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

A poor clearance from former Benfica goalkeeper Ederson on 68 minutes allowed Salah to bend a long-range shot into a vacated goal, before City instigated a late rally.

Substitute Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan reduced the arrears, but Sergio Aguero could only find the side-netting with a stoppage-time diving header.