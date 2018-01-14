Oliver Gill

Postal giant Royal Mail will deliver "massive" Christmas trading figures on Thursday as the threat of industrial action has all but disappeared.

The firm, which fell out of the FTSE 100 last autumn, has made seen its shares rocket since a November nadir, rising by more than 20 per cent.

In October, a planned 48-hour walk-out by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) was blocked after a legal challenge by Royal Mail. Since then, talks restarted on a changes to pay and pensions with the mood music suggesting an agreement could be reached.

On Friday CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said talks had yielded significant progress, saying the union was on the "cusp of something very special" and the two sides were on the "verge of securing an agreement".

But, he added: "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

Read more: Royal Mail is held back by out-of-date red tape

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Nicholas Hyett said: "Until an agreement is reached tense industrial relations could slow further cost-saving initiatives. Since this is a key part of the investment story at Royal Mail, any progress on cost avoidance, or lack thereof, will attract attention.

"Royal Mail’s first-half numbers were good. Particularly notable was the uptick in revenues from UK parcels and a strong performance from the international GLS business.

Hyett continued:

However, the Christmas period is massive for Royal Mail. The group opened six temporary parcel sort centres and recruited over 20,000 staff so a poor showing here has the potential to undo a lot of the good work in the first half. Fortunately, numbers from the British Retail Consortium suggest online retail had a strong Christmas, boding well for Royal Mail’s parcels business.

Read more: Moya to the rescue: Royal Mail boss intervenes to avert Christmas strikes