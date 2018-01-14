Former defence chief looking for a hit with NME bid

A former senior Ministry of Defence (MOD) civil servant is in talks to acquire a magazine portfolio that includes music bible the NME and fashion magazine Marie Claire.

Sir Bernard Gray, who until 2015 was chief of defence materiel for the MOD, is attempting to acquire the magazines alongside private equity firm Epiris.

The portfolio consists of media giant Time Inc's UK magazine business, and according to the Sunday Times, could attract a price of up to £150m.

Gray is executive chairman of the New Scientist which he acquired last year from publisher Reed Business Information.

He was previously chief executive of education magazine the TES and also had stints as chair of recruitment publishing business Group GTI and as strategy director of media business UBM.

Time Inc, the owner of the magazine portfolio, is set to be acquired later this month by US media conglomerate Meredith Corporation in a deal valued at $2.8bn.

The NME was re-launched as a free magazine in 2015 following years of declining circulation and revenues. The magazine, which has been published since 1952, had a circulation of 307,907 between January and June 2017 according to figures from ABC.