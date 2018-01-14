Premier Foods bags up pre-Christmas sales boost

Helen Cahill

Food giant Premier Foods is expected to post a rise in sales this week when it updates shareholders on its pre-Christmas trading.

Premier Foods sales are tipped to rise by 2.5 per cent in the third quarter to £258m, with branded sales up by 1.6 per cent.

Credit Suisse analysts said that the cold weather in December is likely to have favoured the food categories Premier Food specialises in. However, the update covers the 13 weeks to December, so it will not provide insight into Premier Food’s performance over Christmas.

The majority of Premier Food’s sales are from its branded goods, but private label sales (16 per cent of the mix) are forecast to rise by six per cent over the quarter. Sales of private label goods are rising in supermarkets, as shoppers seek out value for money on essential items.

The update follows on from a strong performance in the second quarter, when the food supplier and manufacturer bagged sales growth of 6.2 per cent. Kantar figures showed supermarkets celebrated six per cent growth on food and drink sales in December, suggesting there will be good news from Premier Foods in the fourth quarter.