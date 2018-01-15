Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover sustainable investing, legal eagles and forensic services. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Fidelity

Fidelity International has today appointed Michael Gibb to the newly created role of head of stewardship and sustainable investing. Michael will oversee Fidelity’s strategy and policies on engagement, voting and environmental social governance (ESG) integration across its active product range. He will lead activity among Fidelity’s existing ESG team, helping to advance the integration of ESG factors within the firm’s investment processes. He will report to Paras Anand, CIO Equities, Europe. Michael has over 17 years’ investment experience. He started his career as a portfolio manager in Asian equities and has worked at a range of high-calibre investment companies including Martin Currie Investment Management, Credit Suisse and Gartmore Investment Managers. Most recently, he completed an MBA from the University of Edinburgh Business School, focusing on ESG engagement and influence between investors and investee companies.

Squire Patton Boggs

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Peter Wright and Rinku Bhadoria as partners in the global energy and natural resources practice group in London. Peter was previously a partner at Simmons & Simmons, in its London and Singapore offices. Rinku was formerly a partner in the global energy and resources group at King & Wood Mallesons in London. Peter’s practice is focused broadly on power generation, including both thermal and renewable energy technologies, as well as on gas and liquefied natural gas projects. He has advised governments, developers, lenders and investors on international energy and infrastructure transactions for nearly 20 years. Rinku has over 15 years’ experience advising sponsors, funds, governments, export credit agencies and commercial lenders on the development and financing of international energy and infrastructure projects. She has recently advised Macquarie.

FRP Advisory

FRP Advisory, the business advisory firm, has further expanded its forensic services team with the appointment of Becky James as director. Becky has a deep understanding of forensic technology and heads up the forensic technology practice of FRP’s forensic services team. Becky joins FRP Advisory from Yerra Solutions, bringing 12 years of forensic investigations and electronic disclosure experience. Becky holds the Relativity Certified Administrator qualification and has project managed e-disclosure exercises on complex accounting cases, fraud investigations and multi-jurisdictional litigations. Prior to Yerra Solutions, Becky worked at AlixPartners, Navigant and BDO Stoy Hayward.

