Ross McLean

Skipper Eoin Morgan led the chorus of acclaim after record-breaking opener Jason Roy struck the highest one-day international score by an England player as the tourists rid themselves of Australia’s stranglehold.

Roy surpassed Alex Hales’s previous best score of 171 with a knock of 180 as England cruised to their victory target of 305 with six balls to spare in the first clash of the five-match one-day series.

England also became the first side to successfully chase down more than 300 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after an Aaron Finch century underpinned Australia’s total of 304-8 from their 50 overs.

Roy was dropped during last year’s Champions Trophy following a flurry of low scores but was back to his explosive best and smashed 16 fours and five sixes in his 151-ball knock.

“I thought it was incredible from Jason – when he scores runs he is quite imposing at the crease and I thought that was no different today,” said Morgan.

“He finished a tough summer incredibly well [with half-centuries against West Indies] and what a way to start this series. It shows the character of the bloke.”

Roy’s blistering innings, during which he was supported by Test captain Joe Root who finished unbeaten on 91, halted Australia’s domination of England and went a small way to easing the pain of their Ashes humbling.

“It’s incredibly special,” said Roy. “I don’t really have too many words right now but it was just a huge honour to be out there for England again and to get some runs on the board.

“It was a tough season last season so to be selected this time was incredibly special. But that was just a little blip in hopefully a long career.”

Another notable contributor for England was seamer Mark Wood, who put aside a string of injury problems to bowl a vicious spell which featured the levels of pace the Test side were sorely lacking during the Ashes.

The 28-year-old dismissed opener David Warner with his fifth delivery on his way to figures of 1-49 from 10 overs, an economy rate bettered only by Moeen Ali who went for just 39 off his allocation.

Finch was the main contributor with his score of 107, while there were half-centuries for Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, as Yorkshire quick Liam Plunkett finished with three wickets.

England started their innings in lightning fashion before the loss of Jonny Bairstow and Hales in quick succession preceded a match-defining 221-run stand between Roy and Root.

The second one-day clash takes place in Brisbane on Friday.