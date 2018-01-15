Helen Cahill

High street retailers battled against a sharp drop in footfall over Christmas as shoppers increasingly bought their gifts online.

For the period from 26 November to 30 December footfall fell by 3.5 per cent across the UK, according to data released today by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Springboard.

Read more: House of Fraser reports on dismal festive sales as it cuts discounts

In London, shopper numbers fell by as much as 3.7 per cent.

Over the past few weeks retailers have been updating the market on Christmas trading, with some firms showing significant signs of distress. Moss Bros issued a profit warning, citing a drop in footfall as a cause.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: "The sharp drop in footfall this December, while sales grew overall, underlines how shopping is being transformed by the shift to online. In the past, shoppers would have exclusively visited physical stores to ensure stockings were filled for Christmas.

"Improved delivery options by both purely digital retailers and those with stores and an online offer mean many purchases of last-minute gifts are moving online."

Read more: Moss Bros' shares slump 15 per cent on profit warning

Figures from KPMG and Ipsos Retail Think Tank published today show that the health of the retail sector dipped for the first time in five years over the final quarter of 2017 - the so-called "Golden Quarter". The Retail Health Index dropped one point to 80, taking it to the level it was at in the fourth quarter of 2014.

In December, retail sales rose by 0.6 per cent, according to the BRC. However, there were mixed fortunes for the industry. For non-food retailers; like-for-like sales fell by 4.4 per cent, the most dramatic decline recorded by the BRC since it started collecting sales data in December 2012. Food sales rose by 2.6 per cent as supermarkets passed on inflationary costs to shoppers.