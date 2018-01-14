Google has invested cash in a UK startup spun out of Oxford University that is working on developing a vaccine for flu.
The tech giant is backing Vaccitech through GV, its venture arm formerly known as Google Ventures, along with prominent Silicon Valley investor Sequoia Capital which has previously backed Snap, WhatsApp and Uber.
Also investing in the startup to the tune of £20m is Oxford Sciences Innovation, an incubator set up to commercialise research from the university and which is also backed by Google and others, including Carphone Warehouse founder Charles Dunstone and a fund run by Neil Woodford.
Vaccitech is engaged in clinical testing for a flu vaccine that would work on all types of the influenza A virus. It is also working on a vaccine for Prostate Cancer and other diseases.