Sunday 14 January 2018 11:34am

Jeremy Corbyn says Labour doesn't support a second Brexit vote

 
Lynsey Barber
Jeremy Corbyn Addresses Chatham House Outlining Labour's Defence And Foreign Policy Priorities
Jeremy Corbyn said the party is not calling for another referendum (Source: Getty)

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour does not support calls for a second Brexit vote amid talk of another referendum spurred by Ukip's former leader Nigel Farage.

The Labour party leader said: “We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum; what we’ve called for is a meaningful vote in parliament.”

Read more: Nigel Farage thinks the Brexit vote could be reversed

Corbyn made the comments on ITV's Peston on Sunday show after it was revealed Farage fears the Brexit vote could be reversed if a second referendum on EU membership took place.

It had been suggested by London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan that a second vote could form part of a Labour manifesto, though this idea was short down my others in the party highlighting a split on the issue.

Corbyn also said there would "obviously" have to be a customs union with the EU after Brexit but claimed there could be no membership of the Single Market.

"The Single Market is dependent of membership of the European Union. Do we have a trading relationship with Europe which is tariff free, which is based on access to that market and access of Europe to our market, yes. Do we push for that in the negotiations, yes. Is that hat we've said to the European Union in opposition, yes. So I don't quite understand why she [Nicola Sturgeon] would keep saying join the Single Market, when leaving the EU means you leave the Single Market.

Read more: Sterling hits its highest since the Brexit vote as FTSE 100 smashes records

Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP said staying in the Single Market and a member of the customs union would be the "least damaging" option, speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

She reacted to Corbyn's comments on Twitter, saying the claim was inaccurate and accused him of misleading people.

