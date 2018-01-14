Lynsey Barber

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour does not support calls for a second Brexit vote amid talk of another referendum spurred by Ukip's former leader Nigel Farage.

The Labour party leader said: “We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum; what we’ve called for is a meaningful vote in parliament.”

Corbyn made the comments on ITV's Peston on Sunday show after it was revealed Farage fears the Brexit vote could be reversed if a second referendum on EU membership took place.

Will @jeremycorbyn and @UKLabour ever call for a second EU referendum on the Brexit deal? #Peston pic.twitter.com/bxCl5PcM72 — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) January 14, 2018

It had been suggested by London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan that a second vote could form part of a Labour manifesto, though this idea was short down my others in the party highlighting a split on the issue.

Corbyn also said there would "obviously" have to be a customs union with the EU after Brexit but claimed there could be no membership of the Single Market.

"The Single Market is dependent of membership of the European Union. Do we have a trading relationship with Europe which is tariff free, which is based on access to that market and access of Europe to our market, yes. Do we push for that in the negotiations, yes. Is that hat we've said to the European Union in opposition, yes. So I don't quite understand why she [Nicola Sturgeon] would keep saying join the Single Market, when leaving the EU means you leave the Single Market.

Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP said staying in the Single Market and a member of the customs union would be the "least damaging" option, speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

She reacted to Corbyn's comments on Twitter, saying the claim was inaccurate and accused him of misleading people.