A speech by Sadiq Khan was disrupted by protesters calling for his arrest

Courtney Goldsmith

A group of Donald Trump-supporting protesters disrupted a speech today by Sadiq Khan, declaring a plan to make a citizen's arrest of the London mayor.

Khan was set to begin a speech on gender equality at the left-leaning think tank the Fabian Society when a group called the White Pendragons called for Khan's arrest as well as shouting pro-Trump and Brexit slogans.

One man said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we’re here today to make a non-violent, peaceful citizen’s arrest.”

Some cretins come to make a citizens arrest on Sadiq Khan because of his Trump comments. One guy has a ‘NO 2 EU’ number plate 😂😂😂 #Fab18 #SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/4AlXDn2rfz — Mark Davies (@Mark_T_Davies) January 13, 2018

#Fab18 conference slightly delayed by Trump supporters who wouldn't let Sadiq Kahn speak. The police had to intervene and remove the group of – in Kahn's words – 'very stable geniuses' pic.twitter.com/d7sVx9Dc1j — Mafalda Dâmaso (@DrMafaldaDms) January 13, 2018

Police eventually escorted the demonstrators away.

Yesterday, Khan tweeted a statement that "President Trump got the message" from Londoners who disapprove of his "divisive agenda" after he cancelled a trip to the UK.

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018

Trump scrapped a trip to the UK planned for February where he was supposed to unveil the new US embassy in London. He refused to attend the building's opening ceremony, saying it was a "bad deal" done by former President Barack Obama, despite the plans actually beginning under George W. Bush.

Once he resumed his speech, Khan said “On the plus side, I wasn’t served with a P45”, referencing Theresa May's Tory conference speech in which she was interrupted by a prankster.

He added: “It is a pleasure to be here even though we were distracted by the actions of what some would call very stable geniuses.”

Trump called himself "a very stable genius" last week after accusations he was "intellectually incapable" of holding office.

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

