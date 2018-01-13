Saturday 13 January 2018 1:53pm

A speech by Sadiq Khan was disrupted by protesters calling for his arrest

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Labour Party Conference 2017- Day Two
Sadiq Khan was heckled during a speech today (Source: Getty)

A group of Donald Trump-supporting protesters disrupted a speech today by Sadiq Khan, declaring a plan to make a citizen's arrest of the London mayor.

Khan was set to begin a speech on gender equality at the left-leaning think tank the Fabian Society when a group called the White Pendragons called for Khan's arrest as well as shouting pro-Trump and Brexit slogans.

One man said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we’re here today to make a non-violent, peaceful citizen’s arrest.”

Police eventually escorted the demonstrators away.

Yesterday, Khan tweeted a statement that "President Trump got the message" from Londoners who disapprove of his "divisive agenda" after he cancelled a trip to the UK.

Trump scrapped a trip to the UK planned for February where he was supposed to unveil the new US embassy in London. He refused to attend the building's opening ceremony, saying it was a "bad deal" done by former President Barack Obama, despite the plans actually beginning under George W. Bush.

Once he resumed his speech, Khan said “On the plus side, I wasn’t served with a P45”, referencing Theresa May's Tory conference speech in which she was interrupted by a prankster.

He added: “It is a pleasure to be here even though we were distracted by the actions of what some would call very stable geniuses.”

Trump called himself "a very stable genius" last week after accusations he was "intellectually incapable" of holding office.

Read more: Trump: "I am a very stable genius"

