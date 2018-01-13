Brewdog's fifth "equity for punks" fundraising breaks its £10m target early

Courtney Goldsmith

Brewdog has surpassed its £10m funding target with two days to spare in its latest round of equity crowdfunding.

The Scottish craft brewer's fifth "equity for punks" began in October, and as of the time of writing it had raised £10,277,765.

This brought the total cash raised through its five crowdfunding rounds to top $51m with more than 68,000 investors getting involved.

The money raised is set to fund two new breweries in Scotland as the firm aims to become a £5bn company in five years. The company achieved a value of £1bn in April 2017.

Additional funds will be put towards the opening of new bars, which could include more sites in London.

Brewdog is also looking at further international expansion. Having already set up shop in Ohio in the US, the company is now looking into building sites in Australia and Asia.

Co-founder James Watt has previously said Brewdog would need £180m to achieve its expansion goals, half of which it secured from its private equity investors TSG Consumer Partners.

Shares in Brewdog cost £23.75 each, though the minimum investment is two shares for £47.50.