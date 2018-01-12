Joe Hall

Liverpool's sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources will be the subject of a protest before their Premier League match with Manchester City this Sunday.

A mobile billboard will be paraded in the area surrounding Anfield ahead of the match saying that Liverpool's agreement to make the company their official water partner in China, "legitimises the torture of Tibetans".

The billboard, organised by Tibet campaign groups and consumer campaigners SumOfUs, will display a message reading: "Under Chinese rule, Tibetans are beaten and tortured for their beliefs. John W. Henry: Your deal with Tibet Water legitimises the torture of Tibetans. Liverpool FC: Do you think this is okay?"

A petition launched in October by the Free Tibet group that called on Liverpool to drop the sponsor received over 80,000 signatures.

At the time Tibet Water Resources said in a statement: "As recently as 2016 The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released a report 'China National Human Development Report', which specifically recognises that our company has helped measurably improve Tibetans' livelihoods by providing more job opportunities, building local facilities, as well as supporting local education, medical care and poverty alleviation.

"As a Hong Kong-listed company we comply with all regulatory issues with periodic disclosure of our operating performance."