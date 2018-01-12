Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) has agreed to share expertise with India on how to adopt best practices for improving public transport, and its experience with electric buses and smart ticketing.

India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is keen to roll out cleaner fuels in a bid to curb pollution, and become more cost-effective.

London's mayor Sadiq Khan met with Nitin Gadkari, minister of Road Transport and Highways in India, while on his trade mission last month. And this week, a memorandum of understanding was signed to utilise TfL's knowledge to "revamp the public transport architecture" in India.

The transport ministry said a key area of interest has been TfL's double-decker buses, providing high capacity with low road space requirement, and the focus on electric and hybrid buses. Last month, London's mayor announced the capital's second low emission bus zone in Brixton to tackle pollution. Buses have to meet tough emission standards in order to travel through the zone.

India's transport ministry is keen to ramp up the number of electric vehicles on the roads, and also to improve the service offered to passengers.

Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at TfL, said:

Following the mayor’s successful trade mission to India last month, I’m delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Good public transport is essential to support sustainable economic growth, and as demand increases it’s vital that improvements are made. This MoU will enable us to improve transport by sharing our experiences of dealing with some of these issues.

The agreement will see TfL offer advice on encouraging people onto public transport and improving passenger capacity.

It marks the latest tie-up TfL has agreed as it looks to share its expertise for operators around the world. It has set up a new consulting arm to tap into revenue-boosting opportunities on this front, as the transport body seeks to make do without government subsidy.

In October, it was announced New York would roll out a contactless fares system across its public transport network, derived from one developed by TfL.

In July 2016, transport payments firm Cubic struck a deal with TfL worth up to £15m, agreeing a licence for use of London's contactless ticketing system worldwide.

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority approved a contract awarded to Cubic, to phase in the new fare payment system to make travel easier across its transit and commuter rail systems

