Betting: Tottenham to make light work of toothless Toffees

Ben Cleminson

Such is the difference between the best and the rest in the Premier League this season, that ninth placed Everton are three points closer to Swansea in last position, than they are to Tottenham in fifth.

The pair meet at Wembley on Saturday evening with the Toffees treading water, having gone five games without a win.

After being called in to put out the fire caused by predecessor Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce has lifted Everton out of trouble, though his pragmatic style has won few friends at Goodison.

The Merseyside club have scored just twice in their last five games, failing to have a single shot on target in home matches against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Everton fans making the trip from Liverpool to north London won’t be expecting many more on Saturday.

Scoring goals isn’t something Tottenham struggle with – especially with Harry Kane in this sort of form.

The England man netted two hat-tricks in a matter of days against Burnley and Southampton over Christmas, and followed that up with two in the FA Cup against AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

His personal tally now sits at 30 from 31 appearances for club and country this season, and there aren’t many defences in the world who’d be confident of keeping him quiet.

He did have a rare off-day against West Ham in Spurs’ last Premier League outing though, with the Hammers digging deep to get a 1-1 draw.

That result took a hefty slice of luck – and a screamer from Pedro Obiang. Everton will need similar to get anything here.

I’d be surprised if lightning struck twice, however.

Spurs should be good enough to secure a comfortable win here, and given Everton’s struggles in front of goal, I can’t see them getting past Hugo Lloris.

Back Tottenham to win to nil at 10/11 with 188BET.

Pointers

Tottenham to win to nil - 10/11 (188BET)