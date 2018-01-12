Caitlin Morrison

There is severe disruption on the Piccadilly line this morning due to a person on the track at Arsenal station.

There is currently no service between Kings Cross and Cockfosters and there are severe delays on the rest of the line.

Transport for London has advised passengers to use alternative routes where possible.

The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day on 116 123. The number is free to call.