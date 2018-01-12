Oliver Gill

Credit card fees are to be banned from tomorrow as European directives are enshrined in UK law.

Companies will not be able to pass on the fees to customers under the Payment Services Directive 2, meaning pesky charges on everything from plane tickets to concerts will disappear.

Credit card firms will still make the charges, but firms big and small will have to wear the costs themselves.

"Businesses that do not comply not only risk fines and the cost of refunding wrongful surcharges, but also substantial reputational damage," said regulatory specialist Richard Humphreys at law firm Blake Morgan.

While the new regulations are to be welcomed for enhancing consumer protection and security, all businesses will need to consider the financial impact and plan accordingly.

Scrapping credit card fees for customers are only one part of the wider overhaul scheduled to kick in on 13 January.

The new rules follow the implementation of a 2013 directive that restricted businesses to only passing on credit card charges at the same rate they are charged by the likes of Mastercard and Visa.

Tomorrow's changes will only apply to UK companies selling to UK customers – although this directive is being implemented across all EU member states.

It will also apply to councils and government agencies, such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) which charges £2.50 for all credit card transactions.

