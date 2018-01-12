All trains to and from Nottingham cancelled due to huge fire at station

Caitlin Morrison

A fire at Nottingham rail station is causing disruption to train services across the UK.

The station was earlier evacuated and has been closed, with no services are running to or from Nottingham, as emergency services battle the blaze.

The Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is dealing with a "fully developed fire in the main concourse of the station", which has now spread to the roof. There are currently 60 firefighters at the scene.

The fire service tweeted a picture of the blaze:

Picture from inside the train station here shows the conditions our firefighters are working in to keep you safe - currently working to stop the spread, please bear with us whilst we work to tackle the fire! #NottinghamTrainStation #HereForYou 🚒🔥 pic.twitter.com/qcwSFn7SyC — Notts Fire (@nottsfire) January 12, 2018

British Transport Police are also at the scene, assisting the fire brigade.

Rail operators have advised passengers not to travel to the station.

#EMTUpdate Please do not travel to Nottingham station this morning as trains will be unable to run and we are unable to provide road transport to/from the station. — East Midlands Trains (@EMTrains) January 12, 2018

Trains from London St Pancras International will terminate at East Midlands Parkway instead of Nottingham.

"Emergency services are dealing with a fire incident at Nottingham, causing major disruption to trains at the station," National Rail said.

"At present, the station has been evacuated and emergency services are on site. Whilst the station remains closed, no trains will be able to run to or from the station."