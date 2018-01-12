Oliver Gill

One of Britain's biggest pub chains had a record-breaking Christmas, as Brits shrugged off the bad weather to grab a pint.

Mitchells & Butlers posted a 5.4 per cent rise in sales on 25 December, serving 225,000 Christmas Day dinners.

The owner of Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One said the core week festive season had delivered "strong" trading with sales growth of 3.4 per cent.

Chief executive Phil Urban said:

We are pleased to have delivered continued strong trading results over the important festive period in the face of difficult weather for many of our guests, indicating the attractiveness of our offers in a competitive market.

Over last seven weeks, like-for-like sales growth was 1.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent year-to-date.

Mitchells & Butlers said it was continuing to make good progress in rebalancing its pub estate by "premiumising" its boozers. During its financial year, it had opened two new sites and converted 114 others.

"We expect to complete around 270 remodels and conversions in the full year," it said.

