Oliver Gill

Donald Trump has scrapped a trip to the UK in February after blasting plans to sell off the US embassy in London.

The US president took to social media this morning saying the iconic Grosvenor Square building had been sold off for “peanuts”.

A $1bn (£740m) new US embassy, commissioned by predecessor Barrack Obama, was described as a “bad deal” by Trump. He refused to attend the building’s opening ceremony.

Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, is expected to attend the embassy’s opening instead.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump accepted a separate invitation for an official state visit when he met Prime Minister Theresa May last year.

With Downing Street not commenting on the matter, the Liberal Democrats welcomed the news.

“Trump has thrown his toys out the pram and cancelled his trip to the UK will be welcomed by all of us who reject his abhorrent views,” said Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson Jo Swinson.

Details of the official state visit by Trump, planned for later this year, are still being ironed out.

