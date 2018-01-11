Bill Esdaile

STAMINA will be needed in abundance in the Pertemps qualifier (2.25pm), run over 3m1f.

In this sort of race, it often pays to look for a low weighted and unexposed horse who is using the race to get into the series final at Cheltenham.

Bearing this in mind, the one I like the look of is Malcolm Jefferson’s BLACK IVORY off a mark of 126.

He shaped well on his reappearance in a competitive 3m½f handicap hurdle at Aintree in October and he followed that up with an impressive 2m4f victory on heavy ground at the same track last month.

He has been given a 6lb rise for that win, which looks more than fair, and the way he won at Aintree suggests 3m1f on soft ground will suit him perfectly.

He is available at around 6/1 and is definitely worth a few quid each-way.

The preceding Hampton Novices’ Chase (1.50pm) has seen plenty of good winners over the years, with the likes of American and Black Hercules taking the Listed contest, and this year’s renewal looks like being another competitive affair.

A number of these are closely matched on ratings, but the one I’m interested in is FLINTHAM at 7/1.

He looked as if he needed the run on his reappearance at Exeter and is bound to come on for that at a track which he loves. His last victory came here in 2016 and he is from a family of horses who relish juice in the ground.

Although yet to win over fences, he was only beaten a short-head in the Grade One Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot last February, which looks arguably the strongest form in the race.

POINTERS

Flintham e/w 1.50pm Warwick

Black Ivory e/w 2.25pm Warwick