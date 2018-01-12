UK shoppers help Fortnum and Mason post record Christmas sales

Alys Key

Homegrown customers helped legendary department store Fortnum and Mason to post record Christmas sales in 2017, as British shoppers flocked to the royal warrant-holding store.

Sales jumped 13 per cent in the five weeks to 31 December, with sales growth both in stores and online.

The 300-year-old business bucked the trend among its peers by attracting more domestic shoppers. Iconic London stores such as Selfridges were boosted by an influx of high-spending visitors from overseas last year, but Fortnum and Mason said that 77 per cent of sales at its flagship Piccadilly store were from domestic customers.

Chief executive Ewan Venters said: "This tells us that the high quality of customer experience we deliver in-store, and for which Fortnum's is justly famous, is a big attraction for our customers, and is of course a reason to shop with us all year round."

Travel hubs also provided another opportunity to catch busy Christmas shoppers, with shops at Heathrow Terminal 5 and St Pancras International performing well.

Venters added: "In a climate of financial uncertainty, these are very encouraging results."

