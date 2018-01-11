Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Pinks Mews, Holborn

From £995,000

Apartment and loft-style show rooms recently opened at this four-storey Victorian mews conversion opposite the old Prudential Building just off High Holborn. Convenient for both City workers and lawyers, the apartments are split into 11 two bed duplexes, 10 one bed and 6 two bed apartments and 8 two bed duplex penthouses, all locked away in a gated building two minutes’ walk from Chancery Lane station. The name refers to the site’s heritage as an industrial dyer of pink overcoats.

Call Hamilton Brooks on 020 7606 8000 or CBRE on 020 7420 3050.

Bishops Gate, Fulham

From £725,000

Brand new freehold family townhouses, built in traditional London style, are on sale in west London. Neighbouring the nine hectares of Bishops Park and the grandeur of Fulham Palace, the 10 four bedroom houses join 42 one, two and three bedroom apartments going on sale in between two restored historic gatehouses. Developer Meyer Homes is behind the scheme on Fulham High Street, close to Putney Bridge and Putney Bridge Tube station. The homes are expected to be finished in June.

Visit bishopsgatesw6.com.

Victory Pier, Gillingham

From £147,000

A new collection of homes has gone on sale at a regeneration site in Kent. Less than 20 mins from Gillingham rail, with commuter times of 45 mins into London, these starter and family apartments are a part of the “Medway Renaissance” project. Homes at The Horizon include 47 studio to three bedroom apartments, and a children’s nursery is planned by developer Berkeley Homes. The development is also 25 mins away from the Eurostar at Ebbsfleet station and under an hour away from Gatwick Airport.

Call 01634 776 773 or visit victorypier.co.uk.

Wing, Camberwell

From £395,000

A new show home is opening up on 25 January to persuade first time buyers to get on the property ladder in south London. The Zone Two location is a 13 min walk from Denmark Hill station on the London Overground, which whisks commuters to Victoria station in under 10 mins. Developer Hyde New Homes has built one, two and three bedroom apartments, many of which are available to purchase via Help to Buy London, with LED lighting, underfloor heating throughout and modern appliances built-in.

Call Colliers on 020 7487 1710.

Downsview Road, Upper Norwood

From £1,150 to £1,200 pcm

Looking for a rare bungalow to rent in London? You’re in luck as there happens to be a new one on the market at this new private rental development close to Crystal Palace. Hambridge Homes is the developer behind these one and two bedroom apartments and one two bedroom bungalow. Outfitted in contemporary style, with Smeg mod-cons, fitted storage, open plan layouts and south-facing terraces, 25 per cent of these rental homes remain. Residential parking and bike storage is also available.

Call Pedder Lettings Team on 020 8702 9333.