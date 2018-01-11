Joe Hall

This year's series of three NFL games in London will kick-off at Tottenham's new stadium with the Oakland Raiders hosting the Seattle Seahawks on October 14.

The Seahawks, Super Bowl winners in 2013 and finalists in 2014, are coming to the London for the first time in what is the NFL's 11th year of games in the UK.

Their clash with the Raiders at Spurs' in-construction new arena will be followed by two matches at Wembley over the following weekends on October 21 and 28 — the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Read more: London won't host the Super Bowl anytime soon, but NFL will remain international in age of Trump and Brexit says league's UK boss

The NFL is cutting back from four games to three but will stage all of the match-ups in consecutive weekends for the first time as it continues to experiment with operational logistics in the country.

"This is a unique year for us as we transition to a new a stadium which explains the thinking that went behind it [the reduction in games]," said NFL executive vice president of international Mark Waller.

"We wanted to do the three games back-to-back. It's a great learning for us, it's another test, it's something we've not done before and if we were ever to put a franchise in the UK we'd need to know if we could do consecutive weekends."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy commented: "We haven't assumed that there's going to be a franchise but it's very much our desire."