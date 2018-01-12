What is SIHH and why you’ll wish you had an invite

Nish Tej

If you know your toubilons from your moonphase, chances are you’re well aware that Richemont’s prestigious watch fare SIHH is fast approaching.

SIHH, short for Salon International de la Haute Horologerie is an invite-only trade show put on by The Richemont Group in Geneva.

SIHH came about when several of the world’s major watch brands wanted to separate their yearly product reveals for the competition at the original annual Swiss watch show – BaselWorld. SIHH has grown from featuring five brands to Richemont’s full sixteen brand portfolio with the addition of independent purveyors like Richard Mille and Audemars Piguet.

In comparison, BaselWorld is the world’s most heavily attended watch show dominated by the Swatch Group who sit alongside LVMH and Rolex – making BaselWorld a full house of competing luxury watch brands. SIHH was a way for a few big brands to stand out to guests and get undivided attention.

That is not to say more affordable watches are at SIHH, brands like Baume et Mercier, Panerai and IWC offer more accessible price points for guests of SIHH. However, it can’t be debated that the very origins of SIHH are about exclusivity and luxury especially when contrasted to BaselWorld.

Keep up to date with SIHH releases via Bucherer Talk.