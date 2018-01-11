Oxford Circus station reopens after closing due to a faulty PA system

Caitlin Morrison

Oxford Circus station has reopened after being closed due to a fault with its communications equipment.

Transport for London sent engineers to the central London station to deal with the problem.

The Victoria, Central and Bakerloo lines were affected.

Oxford Circus: the station has reopened. — Victoria line (@victorialine) January 11, 2018

There are currently severe delays on the Central line, ongoing since this morning due to engineering works at Liverpool Street.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.