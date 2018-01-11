Thursday 11 January 2018 2:56pm

Oxford Circus station reopens after closing due to a faulty PA system

 
Caitlin Morrison
Oxford Circus station has been closed (Source: Getty)

Oxford Circus station has reopened after being closed due to a fault with its communications equipment.

Transport for London sent engineers to the central London station to deal with the problem.

The Victoria, Central and Bakerloo lines were affected.

There are currently severe delays on the Central line, ongoing since this morning due to engineering works at Liverpool Street.

