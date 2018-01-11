Oliver Gill

Whitehall officials are to meet with Britain's pension watchdog and lifeboat on Friday to discuss ailing contractor Carillion's near-£600m retirement fund black hole, according to reports.

Senior Cabinet Office representatives, the Pensions Regulator (TPR) and the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) will be joined by Carillion's pension trustees and advisers, Sky News reported.

A spokesperson for TPR admitted the regulator is "closely involved" in discussions with Carillion and its trustees, adding it was would not comment further "unless it becomes appropriate to do so".

Shares in Carillion plunged over 15 per cent today as investors were treated with radio silence after the company presented a turnaround plan to its lenders on Wednesday.

Read more: Carillion’s banks were left on the sidelines while shares plummeted

Hopes had been raised at the start of the week after the contractor confirmed over the weekend it would meet with its banking syndicate led by Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC. But most of the gains were reversed on Tuesday after the company issued an announcement pouring cold water on the hopes.

Yesterday the government admitted contingency plans are in place for the failure of the UK's second largest contractor.

Carillion has a pension deficit is £587m, according to its annual accounts.

A spokesperson for the PPF said:

The PPF is aware of the discussions between the company, government and banks and, along with the trustees and the Pensions Regulator, will act as it always does to protect the interests of Carillion scheme members and levy payers.

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.

Read more: Revealed: Behind the scenes of Carillion's annus horribilis