Lynsey Barber

The UK's biggest car maker has backed a startup that is working on driverless car technology.

Jaguar Land Rover has invested $3m in Voyage, a US-based firm aiming to create a fleet of taxis that can drive themselves.

Read more: Daimler has invested in innovative British mapping startup What3Words

The investment comes via JLR's tech investment arm InMotion Ventures, through which it has previously backed Uber rival Lyft among 12 investments.

JLR earlier this week put $1m into Sheprd, a US startup creating on-demand school bus services after backing it with seed cash in 2016.

Khosla Ventures, SV Angel, Initialized Capital, Amino Capital and Charles River Ventures are also backers of Voyage, which is already testing vehicles in a gated community in California. The fresh cash will go toward global expansion.

Read more: Google secretly acquired a UK startup that could make smartphone speakers obsolete

"We believe they have the capability to quickly make self-driving, autonomous taxis in residential communities a reality," said InMotion managing director Sebastian Peck.

Jaguar Land Rover started testing driverless cars on Britain's roads late last year. Its among several car makers and tech startups working on such technology which many analysts believe will change the way we travel. Daimler this week took a stake in a UK mapping startup.