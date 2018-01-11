Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Ultra Electronics jumped more than 20 per cent after the firm said it would have "significant" exposure to a rising US defence budget while demand grows for advanced defence technologies.

The defence firm said it started 2018 with an order cover on expected revenues of around 62 per cent, compared with around 56 per cent in 2017, in a trading update for the year to the end of December.

For 2017, the firm, which makes military electronics for land, air and sea operations, said it expects full-year revenue to be over £770m, compared with £785m in 2016, with an order intake of about £900m.

Douglas Caster, executive chairman said Ultra has positions on a broad number of long-term platforms and programmes, significant exposure to the strengthening US defence budget, and growing demand for advanced defence technologies.

"The board is confident that Ultra has sustainable operating trading momentum with a significant number of recent long-term contract wins," he said.

FTSE 250 firm's shares were up 20.3 per cent at 1,499p at the time of writing.

Ultra needed some good news after shares tumbled in November when it confirmed its boss, Rakesh Sharma, was stepping down amid concerns of "mounting pressures" in the funding of UK defence programmes.​

The company said its search for a new chief executive was underway.

