Thursday 11 January 2018 1:01pm

Euston station reopens after evacuation due to fire alert

 
Caitlin Morrison
Euston station was evacuated earlier this afternoon (Source: Getty)

Euston station has reopened after being evacuated and closed due to a fire alert.

Firefighters were called to investigate at the scene, and reported that it was a false alarm.

British Transport Police said it was not a criminal matter.

Northern and Victoria line services were disrupted due to the alert, but a full service has now resumed.

