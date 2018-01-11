Euston station reopens after evacuation due to fire alert

Caitlin Morrison

Euston station has reopened after being evacuated and closed due to a fire alert.

Firefighters were called to investigate at the scene, and reported that it was a false alarm.

We've concluded our investigations at #Euston underground station. It was a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/CpOCfF0ryu — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 11, 2018

British Transport Police said it was not a criminal matter.

Northern and Victoria line services were disrupted due to the alert, but a full service has now resumed.

Euston station has now reopened. — Victoria line (@victorialine) January 11, 2018