Thursday 11 January 2018 12:08pm

Bookies have slashed the odds of another Brexit referendum after Nigel Farage's comments

 
Emma Haslett
The chances of a second Brexit referendum were slashed (Source: Getty)

Bookies have slashed the odds of a second EU membership referendum after comments by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

Appearing on Channel 5's The Wright Stuff this morning, Farage said his mind was "actually changing" about whether the UK should have a second Brexit referendum.

"If we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill [naysaying] off for a generation," he said.

That caused Paddy Power to slash its odds of a second referendum taking place, cutting it from 10/1 to 5/1.

Meanwhile, the odds of a second referendum taking place and the UK voting remain, were put at 4/7 - odds-on, while a leave vote was put at 11/8.

The bookie also puts the chances of a so-called "no deal" Brexit at 2/1, while a second referendum being held before April 2019 is at 7/1.

There is a 20/1 chance of three EU referendums being held before the end of 2020.

Read more: Farage thinks "maybe" we should have second vote on Brexit

