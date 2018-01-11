Rebecca Smith

The boss of London Stansted said today the airport was planning a concerted long-haul charge after notching up its busiest year on record.

Last year, Stansted brought in 25.9m passengers, a rise of 6.5 per cent over the previous 12 months.

Stansted Airport chief executive Ken O'Toole today pointed to recent announcements that Emirates was launching a service to Dubai from the airport from June, with Primera Air starting direct flights to New York, Boston and Toronto from April and May.

He said: "These great successes are just the start, not the end, of our long-haul ambitions with more routes to the USA and new services to China and India key targets for us."

The airport's commercial director Martin Jones added that "the next big thing will be low-cost long-haul".

“As we are now serving more passengers than at any time in the airport’s history, it’s imperative that we plan how we can keep pace with demand and invest in developing quality, good value facilities to ensure we do all we can to enhance the passenger experience," O'Toole said.

Work is now underway on phase one of our £500m airport transformation project which will add more check-in desks, extra seating and more car park spaces, and we will shortly submit a planning application to make best use of our existing runway capacity within current environmental limits to improve UK connectivity and support national and regional economic growth.

Over 2017, 11 new routes were launched so Stansted now serves over 190 destinations.

Among the destinations proving particularly popular last year were Copenhagen, Oslo, Hamburg, Toulouse and Sofia.

One blip for the airport's bumper 2017 though, was a fall in passenger numbers for December, compared to the same month in 2016, after hundreds of flight cancellations due to bad weather.

The number of passengers fell 1.2 per cent on 2016, though Stansted said it was still its second busiest December on record with over 1.8m passengers flying that month.

