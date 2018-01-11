Helen Cahill

A row has erupted in City Hall this morning after Sadiq Khan said a "no deal" Brexit would lead to 87,000 job losses in London.

Conservatives in the London Assembly have accused the mayor of "scaremongering", saying the Brexit analysis published by Khan this morning was authored by economists who are opposed to Brexit.

Gareth Bacon, leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly, said: "Sadiq Khan, a well-known Remainer and advocate of Project Fear, has simply produced a continuation of his widely-publicised anti-Brexit views.

"This is hardly a surprise, particularly given that most of the authors of this "independent" report are already on record as vehemently opposing Brexit...The government and the European Union are engaged in long and complicated negotiations and, until the outcome is known, this is merely scaremongering and speculation."

The report published this morning was written by Cambridge Econometrics and it forecasts that investment into the UK could fall by £50bn if the UK leaves the EU without staying in the Single Market or the customs union.

Khan commissioned the research last summer, and says the analysis shows there is a risk that London will endure a "lost decade" of growth if the government delivers a hard Brexit.