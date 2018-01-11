Nigel Farage says "maybe" we should have a second Brexit referendum

Catherine Neilan

Nigel Farage has said "maybe" there should be a second referendum on EU membership to "kill off" any suggestion that it's not what the British public really want.

The arch-Leaver and former Ukip leader told Channel 5's The Wright Show that his "mind was actually changing" on the idea. "What is for certain is the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever give up. They will keep on whinging and whining and moaning all the wya through this process.

"So maybe just maybe I am reaching the point of thinking we shold have a second referendum... on EU membership.

"If we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation, the percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time and we may just finish it off."

It clearly wasn't a misspeak: Farage tweeted the same words shortly after the broadcast, which you can see below.

https://twitter.com/5WrightStuff/status/951394851811221510

That puts Farage in the somewhat unusual situation of agreeing with Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and Labour MP Chuka Umunna in calling for an opportunity for people to go back to the polls.

However, he may not be wrong in his argument.

A recent YouGov poll for The Times, found a record high of 47 per cent of people saying they thought Britain was wrong to vote leave the EU, coupled with a record low of 42 per cent saying we were right to do so.

But just 18 per cent wanted a second referendum and a further 14 per cent wanted Brexit abandoned completely, resulting in less than a third of people saying they would like an “attempt to reverse” Brexit. A further 16 per cent said they didn’t know.

The shock referendum result saw the vote split 52 per cent in favour of Leave against 48 per cent in favour of Remain.