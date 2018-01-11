Get well soon: Card Factory's shares fall 20 per cent

Helen Cahill

Traders greeted Card Factory's Christmas trading results with a share sell-off this morning, after the retailer reduced its profit guidance.

Shares fell by 20 per cent in early trading when the firm said its profits will be between £93m and £95m; analysts had been expecting profits of £97m. At time of writing, shares were down 15.3 per cent at 239p.

For the 11 months ended 31 December 2017, like-for-like sales grew 2.7 per cent, up from sales growth of 0.4 per cent in the prior year. However, this sales growth was driven by non-card products such as gifts, which are lower margin, meaning the company's profits will be hit.

Karen Hubbard, Card Factory’s chief executive, said: “As we have reported previously, the Group has faced significant cost pressures in the year; these, together with the further change in margin mix given the ongoing out-performance of lower-margin non-card categories, are reflected in our expected outturn."

Today a raft of retailers are reporting on how they fared over Christmas. John Lewis reported strong clothing sales, and Boohoo said its revenues had doubled. However, the update from M&S was less positive, with a drop in sales in both its food and clothing departments.