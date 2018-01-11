Rebecca Smith

Grand Central, Caledonian Sleeper and Virgin Trains West Coast had the highest complaint rates among train operators for the second quarter, according to new figures.

The overall complaints rate for 2017-2018's second quarter was the second highest in five years, though they were down 2.2 per cent on the same period for last year, according to stats out today from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Overall, just over a fifth of all complaints were about punctuality, with other gripes relating to facilities on board, ticket buying facilities, and sufficient room for passengers to sit or stand.

Grand Central, which runs services between Yorkshire to King’s Cross, had the highest complaints rate per 100,000 passenger journeys at 158, though that was a 51 per cent drop on the same time last year. That was followed by Caledonian Sleeper, Virgin Trains West Coast, Hull Trains and then Virgin Trains East Coast.

Complaints rate by train operating firm Grand Central – 158 complaints per 100,000 passenger journeys Caledonian Sleeper – 154 Virgin Trains West Coast – 154 Hull Trains – 152 Virgin Trains East Coast – 142 CrossCountry – 57 Greater Anglia – 52 Arriva Trains Wales – 46 East Midlands Trains – 46 Great Western Railway – 43 TransPennine Express – 37 London Midland – 31 ScotRail – 29 Southeastern – 27 Chiltern Railways – 24 Heathrow Express – 23 c2c – 22 South Western Railway – 21 Govia Thameslink Railway – 19 Northern – 18 Merseyrail – 8 TfL Rail – 2 London Overground – 1

Grand Central has been approached for comment.

Southern rail parent firm Govia Thameslink Railway recorded a 39 per cent decrease compared to last year with 19 complaints per 100,000 journeys. The ORR said industrial action had caused a spike in its complaints rate for 2016-17, but despite the decrease this year, “GTR’s complaints rate in 2017-2018 Q2 is 139 per cent higher than two years ago”.

Great Western Railway meanwhile came in 10th spot overall, though it had a 62 per cent rise in the complaints rate for the second quarter compared to last year. The ORR said this could be due to the train operator answering 70 per cent of its complaints within 20 days during the same period last year, which meant complaints were then answered in following quarters.

Virgin Trains East Coast meanwhile had the steepest rise in its complaint rate, up by 114 per cent on the same time last year, though the ORR said the comparative period last year was its lowest rate in the time series.

What are people complaining about? Punctuality/reliability Facilities on board Ticket buying facilities Online ticket sales Sufficient room for all passengers to sit or stand

