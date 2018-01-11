Lynsey Barber

A European startup hoping to take on Uber and which last year found its launch in London stalled by regulators, has pulled up in a new European city.

Taxify has launched in Lisbon, Portugal, where it claims to have signed up more than 600 drivers and several thousand users.

Read more: It's official: Uber is a transport company, Europe's highest court rules

“Lisbon is a growing ride-hailing market with a lot of potential and we are excited to launch the platform here," said founder and chief executive Markus Villig.

The Estonian startup has launched in several new markets in recent months, including Australia in December and Paris in October. Backed by China's Didi Chuxing, Taxify is also seeking new funding to support its expansion Bloomberg reports.

Taxify was forced to halt its operations in London in September after Transport for London (TfL) raised concerns over its license to operate in the capital.

Read more: Daimler has invested in innovative British mapping startup What3Words

The startup said it was forced to buy up another operator to acquire a licence, citing the length of time and little contact with the regulator - something also experienced by other challengers hoping to launch new services in London, raising concerns that innovation and competition are being held back by red tape.

A spokesperson for Taxify told City A.M. that it is still in the process of applying for a new licence, with no time frame but hopes of operating again within a few months.