These commuter hotspots are the top performers for house price growth

A ranking of commuter hotspots according to house price growth has revealed Swanley is the best option for buyers hoping to offset travel fares.

According to research by Zoopla, commuters who own a home in the well-connected town in Kent could expect to effectively offset their £2,500 annual London rail fare in under a month, with house prices growing by 10.78 per cent year-on-year.

Swanley is followed by Dursley, which is close to Bristol, and with property prices going up at an annual rate of 9.71 per cent, it would take a commuter around 32 days to offset their transport costs.

The research comes as rail fares rise by 3.4 per cent this month.

"An easy commute into the office is often very near the top of the property wish list for those looking to move home, and these figures show just how valuable it can be to live within easy reach of a city centre," said Lawrence Hall, spokesperson for Zoopla.

"Towns with good transport links into Birmingham have performed particularly well in 2017 due to continued demand in the region, which offers better value compared to the south of the country."

Here's the full top 10:

Rank Commuter town Closest major city Average property price December 2017 (£) Growth rate year-on-year (%) Time it could take to offset annual travel fare (days) 1 Swanley London £375,066 10.78% 25 2 Dursley Bristol £297,581 9.71% 32 3 Bromsgrove Birmingham £301,384 9.61% 16 4 Berkhamsted London £724,194 9.18% 23 5 Blaydon-On-Tyne Newcastle £150,377 9.09% 16 6 Belper Nottingham £252,308 8.94% 30 7 Ilkley Leeds £404,994 8.52% 14 8 Atherstone Birmingham £236,734 8.26% 40 9 Warwick Birmingham £383,488 8.18% 19 10 Bingley Leeds £231,536 7.91% 23

If you're stuck on London, however, here's a list of the best towns to commute to the capital from.