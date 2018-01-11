Helen Cahill

John Lewis celebrated record Black Friday trading last year, but the group said it has a gloomy outlook on the UK economy in 2018.

The figures

For the six weeks ending 30 December, like-for-like sales grew 3.1 per cent at John Lewis, and rose 1.5 per cent at Waitrose. Black Friday sales were up 7.2 per cent year-on-year in John Lewis, and fashion sales were particularly strong, rising by 4.9 per cent year-on-year.

Sales at the John Lewis Partnership as a whole were up by 2.5 per cent to £2bn.

Why it's interesting

The non-food sector was plagued by heavy discounting ahead of Christmas, and John Lewis said today that its choice to keep prices competitive had squeezed its margins. The elongated period of offers around Black Friday meant many retailers were unable to pass on costs associated with the national living wage, business rates and sterling's devaluation. According to the British Retail Consortium, shop prices in non-food retails fell by 2.1 per cent in December.

What John Lewis said

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Looking ahead to 2018/19 we expect trading to be volatile due to the economic environment and anticipate that competitive intensity will continue, driven by the structural changes taking place in the retail industry.

"We are well placed to continue building the strength of our two leading brands through these changes and will maintain our current investment plans. Our focus continues to be offering our customers the best range of products and the best value, supported by a market leading service."