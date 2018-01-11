Oliver Gill

One of accountancy giant PwC's member firms has been banned from auditing in India for two years.

Price Waterhouse was last night barred by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBL) following a long-running investigation into one of India's biggest accounting scandals.

Sometimes referred to as "India's Enron", software services exporter Satyam Computer Services' founder Ramalinga Rajuthe admitted in 2009 the firm had overstated earnings and assets amounting to around $1bn (£750m) for several years.

Satyam was audited by Price Waterhouse during the period of the overstatement.

The SEBI order banned companies practising as chartered accountants in India under the banner of Price Waterhouse from issuing an audit certificate to listed companies for the next two years.

Fine

Indian authorities also slapped Price Waterhouse with a fine of 131m rupees (£1.5m) plus interest.

Similar to most big accountancy firms, PwC operates as an international network of member firms. While the firms are distinct legal entities, they operate under a global umbrella.

Alert to this, the SEBL order prevented any other PwC firm from taking over from Price Waterhouse.

"The network structure of operations adopted by the international accounting firm should not be used as a shield to avoid legal implications arising out of the certifications issued under the brand name of the network," the order read.

Price Waterhouse insisted "no intentional wrongdoing" had been done on its part. It said it was confident courts would stay the order before coming effective.

“The SEBI order relates to a fraud that took place nearly a decade ago in which we played no part and had no knowledge of,” Price Waterhouse said in a statement, according to Reuters.

