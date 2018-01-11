Debris on tracks causing chaos on London Overground services

Caitlin Morrison

London Overgound services are severely disrupted this morning, due to debris found on the tracks near Shoreditch last night.

There is currently no service between Highbury & Islington and West West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace/New Cross on the London Overground, with severe delays between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction. The rail operator said this is because of a shortage of trains caused by "extra safety inspections".

"We apologise for the disruption customers on London Overground are facing this morning," said Jonathan Fox, director of rail and sponsored services at TfL.

"During track inspections last night debris on the track was discovered near Shoreditch. Safety is our top priority and so we have carried out urgent checks on all trains before allowing them to enter service this morning. We are working flat out to resume the full service as quickly as we can."

London Overground said customers are "strongly advised to use alternative routes" as "there is no estimated time when this issue will be resolved". Tickets will be accepted on London Underground, C2C, Southeastern, South Western Railway, Thameslink, Greater Anglia, Southern and local bus services via any reasonable route.

TfL said it hopes to get services back up and running within the next hour.

The disruption comes as commuters deal with delays across the Tube network this morning.