Heathrow said today a record 78m passenger numbers travelled through the airport last year, marking a 3.1 per cent rise on 2016, despite its capacity headaches as it waits to expand.

The airport said the faster rate of growth than that posted in 2016 when it recorded a one per cent rise on 2015, was due to larger and fuller aircraft propelling passenger volumes.

For December, over 6.3m passengers travelled through the airport, a 2.8 per cent rise on the same period in 2016.

Heathrow's cargo push also took off, with 1.7m metric tonnes travelling through the airport, which it said was equivalent to the weight of 134,000 London buses. Key markets were the US, East Asia and Europe.

The airport's chief executive John Holland-Kaye said:

Heathrow had its best year ever in 2017 helping to strengthen the British economy as the country seeks to redefine its role in the world. Our colleagues welcomed 78m passengers and supported the delivery of record volumes of British trade to markets around the world. We’re looking forward to continuing to deliver for Britain in 2018 as we progress our expansion plans.

Heathrow is hoping to progress with expansion plans after receiving the green light from government in October 2016. The government intends to put its airports national policy statement before MPs in the first half of this year, with Heathrow launching its own public planning consultation next week.

As well as trying to win over MPs and the general public, the airport is seeking to maintain the support of airlines for its third runway.

Heathrow announced last month it had found options which could trim £2.5bn off expansion, bringing the total cost to £14bn, including by phasing construction.

Airlines though, including British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair, have warned they could withdraw support if passenger charges are not kept the same or lowered after expansion.

Trade body Airlines UK said that passenger charges at the airport "are the highest in the world, therefore it is simply untenable to increase them further to fund expansion".

Heathrow says the extra savings of £2.5bn it has found means it is "increasingly confident" it can meet "the affordability challenge".

It has also been trying to showcase renewed efforts regarding its environmental credentials, saying this month that stricter environmental charges now face airlines as it encourages carriers to use cleaner and quieter aircraft.

Noise complaints for 2017 were down on the 101,000 recorded in 2016, but the airport still received 78,794 last year. Some 62 per cent of those were made by 10 people.

