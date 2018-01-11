Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on the District and Central lines and on London Overground services this morning.

There is currently no service between Highbury & Islington and West West Croydon/Clapham Junction/Crystal Palace/New Cross on the London Overground, with severe delays between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction. The rail operator said this is because of a shortage of trains caused by "extra safety inspections".

London Overground said customers are "strongly advised to use alternative routes" as "there is no estimated time when this issue will be resolved". Tickets will be accepted on London Underground, C2C, Southeastern, South Western Railway, Thameslink, Greater Anglia, Southern and local bus services via any reasonable route.

Meanwhile, there are delays on the entire Central line due to a signal failure at Liverpool Street.

⚠ Delays on the entire line due to an earlier signal failure at Liverpool Street.https://t.co/QdAEIR34lM — Central line (@centralline) January 11, 2018

There are delays on the entire District line due to an earlier signal failure at Earls Court.

⚠ Train services are now running with minor delays on the entire line. Please allow extra time to travel. https://t.co/Q5C659lzNY — District line (@districtline) January 11, 2018

Transport for London said London Underground tickets will be accepted on South Western Railway, C2C and local bus services.