Falcons to clip Eagles’ wings

Steve Baumohl

RedZone Sports’ Steve Baumohl with his best bets for this week’s NFL action

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday 9.35pm

I haven’t been a fan of Atlanta all year, but I’ve been impressed at their defensive improvements in the last few weeks.

However, I’m not sold on the offense, as they’re kicking too many field goals, and this will come back to haunt them against superior opposition.

Luckily, they’re going up against Nick Foles, who I can’t see having much success.

Atlanta’s secondary is strong and rarely gives up big plays and with Foles not having much chemistry with his receivers, the Falcons should be able limit his plays. If Carson Wentz was playing, this is a different team.

The Eagles’ defense has been nothing short of awesome this year but it’s when they have a lead, they are most effective.

I expect Philadelphia to give this their all, especially at home, but they are playing a team that should be disciplined and experienced enough to not overlook this match-up.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

Sunday 1.15am

Oh look, another 13-point underdog for the Patriots to dismantle in the divisional round!

This should be a walk in the park for them, yes? Well if one looks deeper, this is an upset waiting to happen.

New England have been awful against the run this year. One can attack those defensive tackles & line-backers and have success, but it requires discipline and patience from the opposition.

In come, the Titans, who run the ball as well as anybody in the league and Derrick Henry looks to be finding form at the right time.

But it’s the performance of Marcus Mariota that has turned my head. He is regaining his old dynamic form, making plays with his feet and has been deadly with play action passes. If the Titans commit to the run, they can control the clock and keep Tom Brady off the field.

Brady has not been playing well this past month and the 13-point handicap is incredibly insulting.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday 6.05pm

This is a tough game to pick. Pittsburgh are not the same defensively without Ryan Shazier and with Antonio Brown carrying a calf injury – will he be able to produce like he did throughout the season?

The Jaguars have lost some of their early season swagger and are now being found out.

Both teams are struggling to contain running backs and I imagine that’s how they will attack each other.

However, Pittsburgh’s offensive line ranks No. 1 in adjusted sack rate, which should negate some of the Jags’ pass rush and with Blake Bortles looking like his old self, I’m going to give the Steelers the edge.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday 9.40pm

These two teams played in week one, but in that game, Minnesota’s Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook, neither of whom will play on Sunday, were the stars.

Whilst Case Keenum has been more than an adequate backup, this is his first play-off game as a starting quarterback and will be under immense pressure.

He will find it tough throwing to his favourite targets as the Saints cornerbacks should be able to limit their production.

The Saints have enough weapons to beat the Vikings secondary but Drew Brees will have to be flawless to take his team to the championship game.

POINTERS

Atlanta -3 -v Philadelphia 50/51

Tennessee +13 v New England 20/21

Pittsburgh -7.5 v Jacksonville 51/50

New Orleans +4 v Minnesota 20/21