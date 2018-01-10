Quiz scores top marks with Christmas trading figures

Helen Cahill

Scottish-based fashion brand Quiz boasted double-digit sales growth over Christmas, bolstered by its online and international operations.

Group revenue rose by 31.9 per cent over the seven weeks from 19 November to 6 January, and the brand’s online sales soared 119 per cent.

Read more: Quiz's share price rises on triple-digit online sales growth

Quiz said the distribution centre it set up in 2017 had boosted online sales. Meanwhile, international sales increased by 51.1 per cent, following the opening of three new stores in Spain.

Tarak Ramzan, chief executive of Quiz, said: “We are pleased with Quiz’s continued strong momentum across the group’s omni-channel business model during the important Christmas trading period. This growth reflects the strength of our brand and the appeal of our products to customers who want the latest looks at fantastic value.”