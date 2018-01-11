Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investment management, forex and construction consulting. Take a look at thee movers and shakers:

Rathbones

Rathbones, one of the UK’s leading providers of investment management services for individuals, charities and professional advisers, has appointed James Workman to the Rathbone UK Opportunities Fund as an equity analyst, supporting fund manager, Alexandra Jackson. Prior to this James had worked as an assistant investment manager at Rathbones, covering private client portfolios, court of protection funds and charity funds for Rathbone Investment Management. He has also worked for energy industry advisers, Calash and energy investment banking business, Simmons & Company.

Travelex

Travelex, a leading global foreign exchange and money transfer specialist, announces that Gareth Williams, currently global HR director, is to take on the newly created role of chief innovation and transformation officer in addition to his current mandate. In his new role, Gareth’s responsibilities will extend to include developing the innovation and transformation plan for Travelex, driving a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship and will look to put strategies in place to futureproof the workforce. He has made a new appointment in his leadership team to head up the future of work which will identify the skills and capabilities required to support Travelex’s position as the world’s leading foreign exchange specialist for the future. Gareth joined Travelex in 2011 and was appointed to the executive committee in 2013 as global HR director. Alongside his new role, Gareth will remain responsible for Travelex’s global people and learning agenda.

Linesight

Multinational construction consultancy firm, Linesight, has announced the appointment of Rhonda Curliss as chief communications officer. Based in London, Rhonda will be responsible for the development of Linesight’s global communications strategy while also working closely with Michael Riordan, managing director UK, on the growth and positioning of the company’s London and Manchester operations. Prior to joining Linesight, Rhonda worked for global architecture firm HLW where she was principal of global communications and co-managing director of its Los Angeles office. With a background in global architecture and interior design, her appointment is a strategic addition to the management team. Rhonda will bring a unique perspective to Linesight and complement its approach of working closely alongside clients, their design teams and other consultants and partners to maximise value for end users.

