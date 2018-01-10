Alys Key

Shares in recruiters PageGroup jumped today after the company increased annual gross profits by 10 per cent.

But performance in the UK continued to lag behind, with profits continuing to fall, in contrast to 22 other countries in which the firm had record gross profit.

The figures

Gross profit was up 9.9 per cent for the year on a constant currency basis to £711.6m.

The group also expects operating profit to be ahead of consensus.

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, which accounts for almost half of the business, gross profits increased 15 per cent.

Double-digit growth was also recorded in the Americas and Asia Pacific, but annual profits dropped by 3.8 per cent in the UK.

Shares were up more than 10 per cent in afternoon trading.

Why it's interesting

Though the UK has underperformed compared to other areas, the decline in profits slowed in the fourth quarter to a drop of 2.8 per cent,compared to declining 7.6 per cent in the third quarter.

The UK accounts for a fifth of the overall business,and is the largest market in which the group operates. The group chief executive Steve Ingham said the decline was due to "challenging market conditions, with the macro environment impacting some clients and senior candidates".

Investors said the results marked a good end to the year, with analysts at Liberum calling PageGroup its preferred player in the recruitment space.

What PageGroup said

CEO Steve Ingham said: "Looking forward, we remain cautious in several markets as we enter 2018: primarily in the UK, where we will continue to focus on protecting margins whilst investing in structural opportunities; in Australia, where we have invested in headcount and a new office in Canberra; and in Brazil, which remains challenging, despite a stronger performance in the fourth quarter.

"However, we will continue to invest in our large high potential markets, as well as in markets with favourable trading conditions, both existing and new markets, such as India and the Nikkei market in Japan.

"We will, as always, continue to focus on driving profitable growth while being able to respond quickly to changes in market conditions."

