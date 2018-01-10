Shoezone's sales fall - but budget retailer survives tough year

Helen Cahill

Shoezone's sales edged downwards in 2017, but the discount shoe shop survived a rocky year for non-food retailers.

For the year ended 30 September, Shoezone's revenue fell 1.2 per cent, down from £159.8m to £157.8m. The retailer said the sales drop reflected the closure of loss-making stores. E-commerce drove growth at the discount shoe retailer, however, with online sales rising 34 per cent. Profits were also down, falling 7.7 per cent to £9.5m.

Read more: Shoezone warns on profit after shoppers give retailer the boot

The total dividend was up slightly, rising from 10p to 10.2p. At time of writing, Shoezone's shares were up one per cent at 160p.

Shoezone has embarked upon a programme of store renewal, refitting 29 outlets throughout the year, and opening 21 stores.

Nick Davis, chief executive of Shoezone, said: "I am pleased with the group's performance in what continues to be a challenging retail environment. We are still well-positioned in the market given our strong value retail proposition and continue to manage our store portfolio successfully through out ongoing store rationalisation and refit programme."

Spending on non-food items slowed last year, as consumers were forced to spend more money on essential items, such as food. Shoezone has weathered the storm, but other big names in the sector folded, with Brantano going into administration in March. In the same month, Jones Bootmaker was saved from collapse by private equity firm Endless, which bought the ailing shoe chain for £10.5m.